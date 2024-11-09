Fox's Jesse Watters: Footage Of Deportations Is ‘Gonna Be Hysterical’

Given the sheer volume of racism, lies and misogyny that regularly comes out of Jesse Watters' pie hole, this latest comment should be a surprise to no one.

Watters weighed in on Trump's plans for mass deportations, consequences be damned, on this Friday's The Five, and apparently Watters believes the visuals of these people being hauled off and families being ripped apart is just going to be hysterical.

Watters also sounded a lot like Tucker Carlson with the ridiculous "daddy" remark about Trump.

WATTERS: And then deportation. They're going to lose the states on this because that is a federal issue, and there will be massive clashes because you're going to have cameras out there making sure that they capture the images of ICE coming along and taking these people away. And they deserve to be taken away. Sometimes you have to do tough stuff. But AOC is going to be there tying herself to migrants. It's going to be hysterical. But sometimes dad has to do the tough thing. Doesn't make it always look great, but it's the right thing to do. And that's what we expect.

Trump's deportation plans would wreck the economy if he's allowed to follow through with them, but Trump and his buddy Musk are a-okay with that.