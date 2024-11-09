Fox's Jesse Watters: Footage Of Deportations Is ‘Gonna Be Hysterical’

Given the sheer volume of racism, lies and misogyny that regularly comes out of Jesse Watters' pie hole, this latest comment should be a surprise to no one.
By HeatherNovember 9, 2024

Given the sheer volume of racism, lies and misogyny that regularly comes out of Jesse Watters' pie hole, this latest comment should be a surprise to no one.

Watters weighed in on Trump's plans for mass deportations, consequences be damned, on this Friday's The Five, and apparently Watters believes the visuals of these people being hauled off and families being ripped apart is just going to be hysterical.

Watters also sounded a lot like Tucker Carlson with the ridiculous "daddy" remark about Trump.

WATTERS: And then deportation. They're going to lose the states on this because that is a federal issue, and there will be massive clashes because you're going to have cameras out there making sure that they capture the images of ICE coming along and taking these people away.

And they deserve to be taken away. Sometimes you have to do tough stuff.

But AOC is going to be there tying herself to migrants. It's going to be hysterical.

But sometimes dad has to do the tough thing. Doesn't make it always look great, but it's the right thing to do. And that's what we expect.

Trump's deportation plans would wreck the economy if he's allowed to follow through with them, but Trump and his buddy Musk are a-okay with that.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon