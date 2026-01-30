Brooke Rollins Gleefully Kicks 1.75 Million People Off SNAP

Trump's Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, told Maria Bartiromo that the American dream is not to be on food stamps, so she kicked almost 2 million people off the rolls.

The sickness permeating this administration is palpable.

Trying to defend Trump's tariffs by claiming grocery prices are down, two weeks ago Rollins told the public they could live on meals containing one piece of chicken, one piece of broccoli, and a tortilla for 3 dollars, and they should be happy.

She's now taking away the resources for suffering people, even to buy that shitty meal.

ROLLINS: And the American dream is not being on food stamp program, right? The American dream is not being on all these programs. That should be a hand up, not a handout. And so, yes, we were talking right before on camera. This is news. We haven't released it yet. But as of yesterday, we have moved 1.75 million people off of SNAP, 1.1 million, 750,000 people that were on the food stamp program when the president was sworn in one year ago have now moved off, a stronger economy, higher wages. I mean, this is what we're fighting for every day, not bigger programs, smaller programs, people to have real jobs, real health care, a real opportunity for their children and their grandchildren. And these are the numbers that make it so.

WTF is a "hand up?" Starving people is actually helping them?

Some people who are rich can't fathom why many other people are not. This is the case with Rollins and those populating Trump's administration.

Rollins is so happy to be fucking up already struggling people's lives even more.

How is this helping the economy? How will these people get better jobs if they can't feed their children?

Rollins is misquoting the concept of the American Dream to punish mostly children and single parents.

What's disgusting is that in the same interview she claimed Trump isn't bailing farmers out with millions of dollars, but giving them a bridge to recovery.

Their cruelty knows no bounds.

Who Actually Receives SNAP (Food Assistance)?



🟣 Children

• ~40% of SNAP recipients

• Often working families, school-age kids



🟣 Women

• Majority of adult recipients

• Especially single mothers & caregivers



🟣 Elderly (60+)

• Fixed incomes

• Often choosing between food,… pic.twitter.com/ivOxlYza1L — CathyNotToday2 🌿 (@Cathy2NotToday) January 30, 2026