The Daily Beast Kisses The Trump/Musk Ring

The 2024 Substance-Free Sucking Up To Trump Award is hereby bestowed on The Daily Beast. Apparently, someone over there thought it just fascinating that Elon Musk’s mother said her son and Barron Trump discussed interplanetary colonization at Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

From The Daily Beast:

The billionaire’s mother, Maye Musk, said on a Thursday Fox Business appearance that he and the youngest Trump bonded at the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dinner table as they discussed a topic near and dear to Musk’s heart—interplanetary colonization. “At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets,” she said. “[Barron’s] 18-years-old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too.”

Oh, how enlightening – not! Did the immigration-obsessed Trumps also discuss Elon’s likely illegal entry to the U.S.? I’m guessing not but we’ll never know from this article. However, the article did reveal that Maye Musk is “looking forward to spending more time” with (questionable immigrant) Melania, too.

But wait, there’s more. TDB also credulously reported that Maye Musk said Trump and her son “get along well” because “I think Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn’t have any alternative motives.” I guess the fact that the millions Musk donated to Trump lets him influence government policy and regulations facing his businesses, as the BBC reported on, isn’t worth a mention. Not when you’re kissing the ring! Ditto for the fact that Musk wants to cut billions in federal services to us peons so that he and his fellow masters of the universe get a fatter tax cut!

You’d think that Maye Musk saying, “I think Trump just wants everything to be honest and open,” that “He’s not going to be mean to people,” and “I think we’re all going to be happier” might have given TDB some grounds to question her judgment or her own honesty. But no!

As far as I know, no member of the Soros family ever joined the Biden family at Thanksgiving. But I am old enough to remember when the media went crazy over President Bill Clinton inviting supporters to spend the night at the White House – in the Lincoln Bedroom, oh noes! The outrage continued into Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, two decades later.

Now, with cronyism, corruption and influence peddling on steroids with President-Elect 34 Felonies and millions owed over fraud and sexual assault verdicts, it’s shameful that TDB thought Maye Musk’s recap of friendly talk between the Trump and Musk families at Thanksgiving is the biggest news of the day about their collaboration.