Trump Admin Doesn’t Want You To See The Scars Of Slavery

The racial snowflakes of the Trump administration have been so triggered by a famous photograph of a scarred former slave that they demanded its removal from a national park.

The Washington Post reports that it was part of a larger Trump administration order to remove signs and exhibits related to slavery at “multiple national parks.”

According to Wikimedia Commons, the photo of Peter Gordon was taken April 2, 1863 by Mathew Benjamin Brady. It was originally captioned, “Overseer Artayou Carrier whipped me. I was two months in bed sore from the whipping. My master come after I was whipped; he discharged the overseer. The very words of poor Peter, taken as he sat for his picture."

More from The Post:

The latest orders include removing information at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park in West Virginia, two people familiar with the matter said, where the abolitionist John Brown led a raid seeking to arm slaves for a revolt. Staff have also been told that information at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia, where George Washington kept slaves, does not comply with the policy, according to a third individual. … Separately, Park Service officials have ordered the removal of a photograph illustrating violence against slaves, known as “The Scourged Back,” at one national park, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media. They did not identify the park in question for fear of reprisals. The photograph, taken in 1863, shows scars on the back of a man probably named Peter Gordon from wounds inflicted by his masters before he escaped slavery. … The photo has since become famous, taking on a greater meaning in the struggle for Black liberation, Cross said. The New Yorker integrated the image into a collage on its cover commemorating George Floyd, a month after his death at the hands of police. Later that year, Viola Davis appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair showing her back, with photographer Dario Calmese acknowledging that he sought to replicate the historic photo.

Trump’s Thought Police tried to get the public to rat out parks and report any material that “reflects a ‘corrosive ideology’ that disparages historic Americans,” The Post noted. As if a scarred slave is not a legit part of American history. Fortunately for those of us who don’t want Trump goons whitewashing history, the comments mostly praised the parks and criticized the administration, according to The Post.