Marge Greene Tells Stacey Abrams To 'Get The Hell Out Of Georgia'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on Stacey Abrams, a candidate for governor, to get "the hell out" of Georgia if she doesn't like the poor living conditions.
Marge Greene Tells Stacey Abrams To 'Get The Hell Out Of Georgia'
Credit: Real America's Voice/Screen Grab
By David EdwardsSeptember 19, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on Stacey Abrams, a candidate for governor, to get "the hell out" of Georgia if she doesn't like the poor living conditions.

Prior to speaking at a rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Greene spoke to Real America's Voice about Republican candidates running in Georgia.

"In Georgia, Herschel Walker, we've got to get Herschel Walker elected," she said. "We have to beat Stacey Abrams for a second time and she's going to lose. She thinks she's our governor now."

Greene also weighed in on Abrams' remarks about Georgia being the "worst state" to live in because of poor mental health care and high incarceration rates.

"Well, you know, I'm all for getting the hell out of Georgia, Stacey!" the lawmaker exclaimed. "So, you know, we're going to send her packing."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.