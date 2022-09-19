Marge Greene Tells Stacey Abrams To 'Get The Hell Out Of Georgia'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on Stacey Abrams, a candidate for governor, to get "the hell out" of Georgia if she doesn't like the poor living conditions.

Prior to speaking at a rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Greene spoke to Real America's Voice about Republican candidates running in Georgia.

"In Georgia, Herschel Walker, we've got to get Herschel Walker elected," she said. "We have to beat Stacey Abrams for a second time and she's going to lose. She thinks she's our governor now."

Greene also weighed in on Abrams' remarks about Georgia being the "worst state" to live in because of poor mental health care and high incarceration rates.

"Well, you know, I'm all for getting the hell out of Georgia, Stacey!" the lawmaker exclaimed. "So, you know, we're going to send her packing."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.