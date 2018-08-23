Sessions Claps Back At Trump's Taunts: 'DOJ Will Not Be Improperly Influenced' By Politics

After Donald Trump went on Fox News and trashed Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III as part of his pathetic efforts to make himself look less guilty, Sessions decided he had had enough.

In a written statement released just before he left for a meeting at the White House about criminal justice reform, Sessions blasted Trump for saying he "never took full control" of the Department of Justice. Trump was suggesting that the DOJ is full of Obama loyalists who are somehow intent on taking him down, and Sessions wasn't having it.

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda—one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty,” Sessions wrote.

"While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations," Sessions warned. "I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States. I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law.”

For a white supremacist like Trump, Sessions is the best pal he could have at the DOJ, particularly in the area of immigration. It's a real eye-opener to see him toss Sessions over the cliff in order to save his own hide, given their parallel interests.

Yet here we are, and all because Trump is a self-promoting narcissist who cannot see beyond his own mirror. It's astounding.