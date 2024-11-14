Democracy Customer Complaints Department

Some Republican voters are suddenly getting cold feet - after the election is over, with "Can I change my vote?" leading spiking in Google searches.

Source: The Nightly

Another question American voters are seeking answers to is “Can I change my vote?”, which some suggest shows Republicans are getting cold feet.

Some took to Threads, the Meta messaging app that many Twitter users flocked to after Elon Musk took over and rebranded the platform to X, to mock the belated research efforts.

“Yes, really. People thought they would get to play takes-backsies on VOTING,” one user wrote.

“This happened after Brexit, too. People had no idea what they voted for,” another added.

One said there was “nothing like ‘doing your research’ after you vote”.