Are CEO Shootings The Only Shootings Republicans Care About?

During Trump's press conference today he addressed the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson at the hands of Luigi Mangione calling it "terrible" that some people "admire him."

Since the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO, I've never seen so many Republicans come out come out with stern criticisms dealing with this particular shooting event.

It's like they lost a family member.

A reporter couched the question by making it about the overall negative feelings people have about the way private health care insurers act against their client's interests.

REPORTER: The United Healthcare shooting, the shooting of the CEO in New York, can you give us your thoughts about that, and what do you make of the reaction around the suspected shooter? Does that tell you anything about how people think about healthcare? TRUMP: I think it's a terrible thing. I think it's really terrible that some people seem to admire him, like him. And I was happy to see that it wasn't specific to this gentleman that was killed. It's just an overall sickness as opposed to a specific sickness. That was a terrible thing. It was cold-blooded. Just a cold-blooded, horrible killing, and how people can like this guy is ... That's a sickness, actually. That's really very bad, especially the way it was done. It was so bad, right in the back, and very bad, very ... A thing like that, you can't believe that some people ... And maybe it's fake news. I don't know. It's hard to believe that that can even be thought of, but it seems that there's a certain appetite for him. I don't get it. I don't get it. I don't get it. you you

What's the difference between a sickness that causes a shooting event or a specific sickness?

Who knows.

The only thing we ever get out of Republicans when there's a mass school shooting or shooting at a synagogue or black church is, "Thoughts and prayers." This is quickly followed up with, "how dare you talk about gun control at a time like this!"

Let's see how they react to the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin.

