Oh No, Trump Adviser Collapses On Stage. Thoughts And Prayers!

Alex Bruesewitz, 27, fell on stage speaking at the New York Young Republicans Club gala and went boom. How awful! He was introducing Dan Scavino for some award. Do they have douchebag awards at this gala? Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage were there when Bruesewitz suddenly toppled over the podium.

Bruesewitz began slurring his speech, and at one point, he said, "I'm forgetting my words." According to a tabloid, the poor guy continued his speech, saying, "But the sham impeachment..."

Obviously, God intervened after getting tired of these douche alleged humans calling Donald's impeachments a "sham." I mean, this same party has blamed the gays for hurricanes, tornadoes, and all kinds of shit, so I'm gonna go with this being a God thing. Thoughts and prayers, bitchlips.

Pizzagate dipshit Jack Posobiec wrote on the Bad Place that Bruesewitz asked, "Did it look cool?"

Just talked to @alexbruesewitz backstage



He is getting checked out by medical after having a brief fainting spell onstage. All levels are normal



Only thing he asked me was, “Did it look cool?”



He’ll be just fine — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2024

Via the tabloid:

Bruesewitz, the CEO of X Strategies, was hired by Trump's campaign in the summer to help with youth outreach and communications - and was later credited with making Trump 'cool' again among young voters.

Did Alex teach Donald how to do his little fisty dance to make him look cool, too? I guess I'm supposed to show some empathy for this guy, but I ran out of fucks to give. I know I left them around here somewhere, but I'll get back to y'all later if I find one.