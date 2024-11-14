Lauren Boebert Brings Up Underwater Space Aliens At House Hearing

Apparently buoyed by something she read online, Rep. Lauren Boebert brought up the possibility of non-human civilizations in the ocean's depths. No, really, she did. I'm not making this up.

Source: KUSA

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Colorado's Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert pressed witnesses Wednesday at a UFO hearing on theories she said she's heard about non-human civilizations underwater.

Members of the House Oversight Committee have spent more than a year trying to uncover secret government research into alien life and UFOs, also referred to as "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs. Wednesday's hearing, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth," featured four experts who said the U.S. government and the Pentagon should be more transparent about UFO sightings and research.

Boebert agreed, saying, "The American people are being kept in the dark." She then questioned the experts on rumors she'd heard about aliens.

"There are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids," Boebert said. "Are any of you familiar with that? Yes, or no?"

All of the experts said they were not familiar with that claim. Boebert spent most of her time asking about non-human civilizations in the ocean's depths.

"Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters which could indicate a base or presence between the ocean's surface," Boebert asked. "Are there any technological capabilities that have been observed in these oceanic UAPs to defy our current understanding of physics or human engineering capabilities?"

Boebert left the hearing without answers but said she "will not relent until we get those answers to the American people."