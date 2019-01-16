Benghazi Is Back!

Conservatives are still investigating HRC's email server and got a judge to rule for them against the wishes of Trump's Justice Department and State Department to put Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes under oath to answer their written questions.

About BENGHAZI. Really.

Conservative activists and Republican members of Congress are like cockroaches surviving an Atomic bomb when it comes to the tragedy of Benghazi and their efforts to arrest Hillary Clinton.

No tragedy in recent history has been peeled away and investigated like the terrorist attack on America known as Benghazi. Republicans used it as a weapon from 2012 leading up to the 2016 presidential election. They left no stone unturned and entertained almost as many conspiracy theories as Alex Jones.

Rep. Jim Jordan, who spent hours interrogating Hillary Clinton himself (along with the Benghazi House Select Committee led by Trey Gowdy) appeared on Fox News to celebrate the news.

The Freedom Caucus whack-job who's under investigation in the Ohio State wrestling scandal expressed his happiness.

Hemmer asked, "Why all these years later Democrats would argue "let it go." What are you looking for?"

Jordan rehashed the same nonsense that has been investigated for years at a cost of millions of dollars. We know all about Susan Rice's initial statement to the press following the attack.

Rep. Jordan Said, "It's important that these people answer questions. Maybe we will learn more. All I know is what took place then from the State Department is they were more concerned about politics, because they were 56 days before an election and to the extent we can get additional information, I think that's important. I am glad the judge made the decision he did."

It's important for bad actors like Judicial Watch to continue looking for dirt where there is none. They have nothing to do if they aren't sniffing around looking for an excuse to investigate Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.