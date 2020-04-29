Jim Jordan: 'To Hell With Getting Sick, Get Back To Work!'

The Republican Party and their "leaders" on Fox News have made it very clear that the lives of the American people are expendable, so long as they go back to work during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 59, 000 Americans, with over a million becoming infected, but Republicans in Congress just shrug their shoulders.

Host Sandra Smith made believe Gym Jordan was heroic when he went to Congress and refused to wear a mask, in a juvenile attempt to try and thwart his own governor's stay-at-home orders.

Jordan started the Fox interview by attacking Nancy Pelosi for listening to medical professionals (instead of jackasses like Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil) and keeping Congress closed.

Sandra Smith then asked about a fourth round of stimulus.

"Questions over whether or not there will be bipartisan support for another relief package. Where do you stand?" Sandra Smith asked.

Jordan whined, “The best stimulus is to go back to work!”

He continued, “The best phase four is to go back to work and we’re seeing states do that. So, look, we’ve already spent $3 trillion — and that was necessary -- "

"The best approach now is let’s simply go back to work and we’re seeing states begin to do that,” Jordan said.

These states are at direct odds with Dr. Fauci and our own CDC.

His solution for a fourth wave of a stimulus to help the American worker is for them to risk getting infected.

Republicans have changed "All Lives Matter" to "all lives are expendable."

Jordan continued, "That's the best stimulus, that's the best bailout, that's the best phase four, go back to work."

The entire country wants to go back to work, idiot, but not at the risk of dying.



Like most Republicans without a real solution, Jordan is now hoping the confidence fairy will save and protect American lives against COVID-19.

California's governor issued the stay-at-home order about five weeks ago and the rest of the country started to follow.

That appears to be too much to handle for Republicans working in Congress and the Fox News propagandists who are egging on people to protest in the streets against self quarantining.

Since FDR's new deal, Republicans have attacked every attempt by the federal government to help the American people whether it's civil rights, healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, voting and equality rights because it shows the populace that US government can help the lives of everyday Americans.

And we are seeing that play out during the first pandemic in the modern era.

Has anyone seen Rep. Jim Jordan, without his mask go into his district's hospitals and help the first responders yet?