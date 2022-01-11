Snitches Get Stiches? Jim Jordan Has Something To Hide

In keeping with his lifelong belief that diming someone out is bad news for Jim Jordan, the Ohio congressman has now decided he won't cooperate with the Jan. 6th committee.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 11, 2022

Jim Jordan announced Sunday that he was refusing to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, joining a long list of grown men who wet themselves at the thought of angering Daddy Trump. Via the New York Times:

In an effort to dig into the role that members of Congress played in trying to undermine the 2020 election, the committee informed Mr. Jordan in December by letter that its investigators wanted to question him about his communications related to the run-up to the Capitol riot. Those include Mr. Jordan’s messages with Mr. Trump and his legal team as well as others involved in planning rallies on Jan. 6 and congressional objections to certifying Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory.

Mr. Jordan — who in November told the Rules Committee that he had “nothing to hide” regarding the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation — on Sunday denounced the bipartisan panel’s inquiry as among what he called the Democrats’ “partisan witch hunts.”

“It amounts to an unprecedented and inappropriate demand to examine the basis for a colleague’s decision on a particular matter pending before the House of Representatives,” Mr. Jordan wrote in a letter to Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and chairman of the committee. “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”

