MAGA Lawyer Tricked Into Admitting Mark Meadows Committed Voter Fraud

When she did not know that it was the behavior of her boss, Mark Meadows, being described to her, MAGA lawyer Cleta Mitchell immediately called it “voter fraud" and "actually illegal.”
By NewsHound EllenApril 27, 2022

In a recent video, the amazing Lauren Windsor had one of her disarmingly amicable chats with Mitchell, a right-wing "election integrity” activist and friend of Ginni Thomas (more on Mitchell here). Mitchell is currently a senior legal fellow at the Conservative Partnership Institute where Meadows, the former chief of staff to Donald Trump, is a senior partner. She regularly hosts events through CPI’s Election Integrity Network, described on its website as “getting key players across the country together to restore the election integrity safeguards the left is trying to tear down.”

It was at one of those events that Windsor chatted up Mitchell in the guise of a friendly supporter. “So, I know there’s, like, tons of Democrats who are registering at addresses that aren’t theirs or they’re not living at those addresses,” Windsor said to Mitchell. “And sometimes, it’s like multiple addresses.”

That, of course, perfectly sums up Meadows' voting behavior. He has registered in three states (that we know of, so far) and voted in at least one state where he never lived. But Windsor said “tons of Democrats” and Mitchell took the bait.

So when Windsor asked Mitchell “What can we do to make sure that’s not happening where they’re, like, not living at the address that they’re registered at?” and “I mean, if this is happening everywhere, how can we hold these people accountable?” Mitchell immediately invited Windsor to join her group.

Windsor kept talking: “I feel like that’s voter fraud, right?” she continued.

And boom: “It is voter fraud and it is actually illegal,” Mitchell said. “They signed something under penalty of perjury that says they live where they say they live.”

The video ends there, but I so wish we could see the expression on Mitchell’s face if and when she finds out she was describing her boss as just the kind of fraudster she claims to be fighting against. Fortunately, Windsor says she’ll have more news to come on the Election Integrity Network summits.

Discussion

