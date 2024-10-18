WHOOPSIE! Brett Baier: 'I Did Make A Mistake' With Trump Clip

Sure you did, Brett. Just not the way you mean. Now the record number of viewers who watched your interview has learned, thanks to Kamala Harris, Fox does not tell the truth.
By Susie MadrakOctober 18, 2024

Fox figure Bret Baier wants us to believe it was just a whoopsie daisy that he played the "wrong clip" during his Kamala Harris interview because it didn’t include full remarks of former President Donald Trump threatening to use the military against his critics. Via Huff Post:

Baier interviewed the vice president during a tense half hour on Wednesday. During a particularly hostile question, Harris pointed to Trump’s repeated remarks that he would punish his political opponents, noting he had labeled his critics “the enemy within” America.

The Fox News host rebutted that claim, throwing to a short clip of Trump defending his remarks and saying his comments had been exaggerated. Harris, however, forcefully pushed back and said the clip did not include Trump’s most inflammatory remarks.

“That clip was not what he has been saying about the enemy within that he has repeated when he speaking about the American people,” Harris said. “That’s not what you just showed. You didn’t show that, and here is the bottom line: He has repeated it multiple times. And you and I both know that, and you and I both know he has talked about turning the military on the American people.”

You didn't make a mistake, Brett. That clip was carefully edited to hide what Trump said, because you don't represent the public. You represent Trump.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon