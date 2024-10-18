WHOOPSIE! Brett Baier: 'I Did Make A Mistake' With Trump Clip

Fox figure Bret Baier wants us to believe it was just a whoopsie daisy that he played the "wrong clip" during his Kamala Harris interview because it didn’t include full remarks of former President Donald Trump threatening to use the military against his critics. Via Huff Post:

Baier interviewed the vice president during a tense half hour on Wednesday. During a particularly hostile question, Harris pointed to Trump’s repeated remarks that he would punish his political opponents, noting he had labeled his critics “the enemy within” America.

The Fox News host rebutted that claim, throwing to a short clip of Trump defending his remarks and saying his comments had been exaggerated. Harris, however, forcefully pushed back and said the clip did not include Trump’s most inflammatory remarks.

“That clip was not what he has been saying about the enemy within that he has repeated when he speaking about the American people,” Harris said. “That’s not what you just showed. You didn’t show that, and here is the bottom line: He has repeated it multiple times. And you and I both know that, and you and I both know he has talked about turning the military on the American people.”