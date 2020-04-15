Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Whoa! Bret Baier Exclaims 'If Obama Did It'

Baier also said the word "hypocrisy" if you can believe it.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Earlier this week in an attempt to cheerlead his own "efforts" at re-opening the economy, Donald Trump claimed the presidency has "total authority."

He's nuts, of course. But while very few on the right will publicly denounce Stable Genius, behind the scenes those who've based their politics on "constitutional conservatism" swallowed hard. There's that states' rights 10th Amendment they all love, right?

Right?

Bret Baier on Fox News did something that is unheard of in conservative media: he remembered what conservatives believed yesterday:

"The Constitution is pretty clear," said the Fox host.

"I think that there’s hypocrisy here, in that, one, if President Obama had said those words, that the authority is total with the presidency, conservatives’ heads would’ve exploded across the board," he said.

Of course, Bret didn't take time to remember Dick Cheney's theory of the unitary executive (brought to Trump by Bill Barr) or the number of times Fox News denounced Obama for being a tyrant.

Hey Bret, how about you do "if Obama put his name on the stimulus checks" next?

Baby steps, Bret? Nah...

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Trump Plays The Fool At CPAC

Trump Plays The Fool At CPAC

The President of the United States is supposed to be a symbol of American democracy, not juvenile idiotic buffoonery broadcast from CPAC.
Mar 01, 2020
By John Amato

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.