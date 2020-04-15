Whoa! Bret Baier Exclaims 'If Obama Did It'

Earlier this week in an attempt to cheerlead his own "efforts" at re-opening the economy, Donald Trump claimed the presidency has "total authority."

He's nuts, of course. But while very few on the right will publicly denounce Stable Genius, behind the scenes those who've based their politics on "constitutional conservatism" swallowed hard. There's that states' rights 10th Amendment they all love, right?

Right?

Bret Baier on Fox News did something that is unheard of in conservative media: he remembered what conservatives believed yesterday:

"The Constitution is pretty clear," said the Fox host.

"I think that there’s hypocrisy here, in that, one, if President Obama had said those words, that the authority is total with the presidency, conservatives’ heads would’ve exploded across the board," he said.

Of course, Bret didn't take time to remember Dick Cheney's theory of the unitary executive (brought to Trump by Bill Barr) or the number of times Fox News denounced Obama for being a tyrant.

Hey Bret, how about you do "if Obama put his name on the stimulus checks" next?

IF OBAMA DID IT pic.twitter.com/UBqvlZSF8k — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) April 15, 2020

Baby steps, Bret? Nah...