Trump: 'The Entire World Would Be In A Depression' If I 'Didn't Have Tariffs'

Tariff Man joined Fox News's Bret Baier on his show, where he was asked about "overly skeptical" Supreme Court justices during Wednesday's hearing regarding his executive ability to unilaterally impose excessive tariffs. Trump weighed in to let the Fox News audience know that he, alone, has saved the entire world from a global depression.

"Saying you're happy with what you came out of it?" Bair asked.

"if I didn't have tariffs, we wouldn't be right now," the raging narcissist insisted. "The entire world would be in a depression because you know that wasn't a threat against us, that was a threat against the entire world."

"I did this for the world but, yeah, I would say that I can guarantee you this. If I didn't put a hundred percent tariff immediately on China, the entire world, because of magnets, a special kind of rare earth, etc, right would be close up without the benefit of tariffs. "We would not have had a very successful meeting with President Xi of China and others, and without tariffs, that would not have taken place."

Jinkies, thank you for saving us, MAGA Man! Now, if only we could afford to eat.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office weighed in:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/01W0OuXzUb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 6, 2025

I couldn't have put it better myself.