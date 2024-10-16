Harris Calls Out Baier's Deception On Trump's 'The Enemy Within' Garbage

Kamala Harris appeared on Fox News's Special Report with Bret Baier, and the Vice President became angry when Fox News tried to hide Trump's offense and violent threats against the American people.

In what was a contentious interview from beginning to end, at one point the Fox News host tried to get Harris to bash Americans supporting Trump for a Fox News soundbite, but instead she turned the tables on him, Trump, and Fox News when she insisted it was Trump attacking and demeaning the American people.

BAIER: Are they stupid? HARRIS: No, God, I would never say that about the American people. And in fact, if you listen to Donald Trump, if you watch any of his rallies, he's the one who tends to demean and belittle and diminish the American people. He's the one who talks about an enemy within, an enemy within, talking about the American people, suggesting he would turn the American military on the American people. BAIER: We asked that question to the former president today. Harris Faulkner had a town hall and this is how he responded.

Trump belittles all Jewish people for not voting for him routinely.

Instead of playing the question Faulkner asked, Baier's team only played video of Trump's lying and idiotic response with the audience laughing that hid what he actually had said.

TRUMP: I heard about that. They were saying I was like threatening. I'm not threatening anybody. They're the ones doing the threatening. They do phony investigations. I've been investigated more than Alphonse Capone. He was the greatest. (Laughter) No, it's true. We've got to think of it. It's called weaponization of government is a terrible thing.

Kamala Harris was not amused.

When Bret Baier tried to ask a question, she cut him off.

HARRIS: And with all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about the enemy within that he has repeated when he's speaking about the American people. That's not what you just showed. BAIER: He was asked. HARRIS:No, no, no. That's not what you just showed. In all fairness and respect to the question that we asked, you didn't show that. And here's the bottom line. He has repeated it many times. And you and I both know that. And you and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him. This is a democracy and in our democracy the President of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he'd lock people up for doing it. And this is what is at stake, which is why you have someone like the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff saying what Mark Milley has said about Donald Trump being a threat to the United States of America.

That's called a beat down, Bret. Plain and simple.

You, and Fox News got caught with your pants down trying to sugar coat and soften up Trump's despicable threats to the American people.

VP Harris stood tall, held her ground and was terrific in this long interview that saw Baier just ask gotcha and MAGA inspired questions from beginning to end.

We dare Trump to be interviewed by Rachel Maddow.