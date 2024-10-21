SNL Skewers Bret Baier's Very Bad Terrible Kamala Harris Interview

Alex Baldwin came back to Saturday Night Live and instead of doing his Trump impression, he made Brett Baier his right wing patsy.

During the very long and very funny cold opening, SNL exposed Baier and Fox News for the hypocrites and Trump propagandists they actually are. As usual Maya Rudolph does an exquisite VP Harris.

After the introductions, BaldwinBaier began the interview.

BALDWINBAIER: Thank you Madam Vice president. When I interviewed President Trump, my first question was, what do you think is the most important issue facing our nation, so my first question for you is - give me the exact number of murderers you let loose in this country. MAYAHARRIS: Brett, I'm glad you brought up the topic of immigration. BALDWINBAIER: A million, two million? MAYAHARRIS: The first thing we did in office was to introduce a bill... BALDWINBAIER: 10 million? Give me a number. MAYAHARRIS: Brett, we came up with a bipartisan bill BALDWINBAIER: But it did have a number, though? MAYAHARRIS: May I please finish? BALDWINBAIER: I’m asking you to. MAYAHARRIS: Well, then you have to listen. BALDWINBAIER: “Well I can’t because I’m talking. MAYAHARRIS: “Well, When will you stop? BALDWINBAIER: “Maybe when I go to bed.

The skit went on like this, dissecting every scrupulous attempt Baier made to attack and undermine Kamala Harris's campaign instead of doing an actual interview.

