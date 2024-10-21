SNL Skewers Bret Baier's Very Bad Terrible Kamala Harris Interview

Alex Baldwin's scathing portrayal of Bret Baier exposes the corruption of Fox News
By John AmatoOctober 21, 2024

Alex Baldwin came back to Saturday Night Live and instead of doing his Trump impression, he made Brett Baier his right wing patsy.

During the very long and very funny cold opening, SNL exposed Baier and Fox News for the hypocrites and Trump propagandists they actually are. As usual Maya Rudolph does an exquisite VP Harris.

After the introductions, BaldwinBaier began the interview.

BALDWINBAIER: Thank you Madam Vice president. When I interviewed President Trump, my first question was, what do you think is the most important issue facing our nation, so my first question for you is - give me the exact number of murderers you let loose in this country.

MAYAHARRIS: Brett, I'm glad you brought up the topic of immigration.

BALDWINBAIER: A million, two million?

MAYAHARRIS: The first thing we did in office was to introduce a bill...

BALDWINBAIER: 10 million? Give me a number.

MAYAHARRIS: Brett, we came up with a bipartisan bill

BALDWINBAIER: But it did have a number, though?

MAYAHARRIS: May I please finish?

BALDWINBAIER: I’m asking you to.

MAYAHARRIS: Well, then you have to listen.

BALDWINBAIER: “Well I can’t because I’m talking.

MAYAHARRIS: “Well, When will you stop?

BALDWINBAIER: “Maybe when I go to bed.

The skit went on like this, dissecting every scrupulous attempt Baier made to attack and undermine Kamala Harris's campaign instead of doing an actual interview.

To catch you up, here's a few articles about said interview.

Harris Calls Out Baier's Deception On Trump's 'The Enemy Within' Garbage

Bret Baier Whines That He Was Outfoxed By Kamala Harris

WHOOPSIE! Brett Baier: 'I Did Make A Mistake' With Trump Clip

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon