James Comer SHUT DOWN By 2 Democrats On LIVE TV!

Oh, poor Jimmy Comer. And by that I mean that clownish d*khole got exactly what he deserved. Comer showed up to a hearing like a kid who forgot his book report--not unusual, I know--but then wouldn't shut up, even interrupting Democrats many times when it was not his time to speak. This is something even the worst Republicans--outside of cretins like MTG--don't do. And he's the Chair of the Committee!

Well, at least he got what was coming to him. Yep, Comer got absolutely bodied by Representatives Stansbury and Lynch—a one-two intellectual punch that pudgy dingus flailing like a MAGA cartoon-character at a Mensa meeting. Comer, who perpetually looks like he’s about to demand a refund at a Cracker Barrel, tried trotting out his usual conspiracy-laced nonsense, only to have Stansbury calmly nuke it with facts, and Lynch follow up like a political bouncer escorting him to actual reality.

It was, as Trump would say "the most beautiful hearing you could ever see!" Though it was less of a debate and more of a civic autopsy, exposing Comer’s entire schtick as the bad-faith performance artist, a Kentucky Fried fool—part Fox News audition, part drunk uncle at Thanksgiving.

