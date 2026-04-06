Shame On The NY Times For Its Headline On Trump's Profane Easter Post

On Easter Sunday, Donald Trump posted a profane and insane Truth Social rant against Iran that any US president in history would recoil from.

In this diatribe, Trump cursed out the Iranian government, calling them "crazy bastards" and promised to commit massive war crimes against the civilian population if they did not open the Strait of Hormuz.

This is beyond outrageous.

Trump's reckless attack on Iran, with what appears to be no plans on securing the Strait is bad enough. Planning to destroy their entire power output and bridges is something quite different.

It's un-American to its core. The NY Times has a duty not to sugarcoat these threats.

Trump didn't threaten to escalate the war he started. He demanded Iran do something he can't because of his ineptitude that is disrupting the global supply of oil.

What hell is this narcissistic idiot proposing? I know he bloviates like an ingrate, but with an incompetent Pete Hegseth running the war, they are apt to do any number of horrific things to civilians that would make the authors of the Geneva convention weep.

It is reported the US does not have any old style atomic bombs or low output portable nukes like the fabled suitcase nuke or I wouldn't put it past him to use them.

The 25th amendment Impeachment, conviction and removal should be on the table. Every cowardly Republican should own their failure not to do so.

The Washington Post's headline was slightly better: Trump threatens Iran with ‘Hell’ over Strait of Hormuz in profane post.

But not much. Shame on the NY Times and shame on Republicans for turning a blind eye.