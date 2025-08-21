Pediatricians Ignore Kennedy, Push For Children's Covid Vaccines

So happy to see AAP lobbying to get children the vaccines Crazy Bobby is blocking. Via Reuters:

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Tuesday recommended that all young children get vaccinated against COVID-19, differing from federal policy that no longer recommends routine vaccination for healthy children.

In its latest policy document, AAP said all young children aged 6-23 months should receive a COVID-19 shot regardless of previous doses or SARS-CoV-2 infection. It also advised vaccination for older children in certain risk groups.

The U.S. pediatric group's recommendations diverge from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which in May said healthy children can take the shots if parents and doctors agree it is needed.

Shared clinical decision-making, which involves parents and doctors, can be difficult to implement as it lacks clear guidance and does not emphasize the importance of vaccinating high risk individuals, AAP said.

"We call on the AAP to strengthen conflict-of-interest safeguards and keep its publications free from financial influence," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.