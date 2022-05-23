Air Force Academy Graduates Denied Commissions Over Vaccines

For refusing covid vaccines, three Air Force Academy cadets won’t be commissioned as military officers, though they will receive their degrees, the school announced Saturday. Via The Guardian:

Academy spokesperson Dean Miller said in a statement that the three cadets in question won’t be commissioned as air force officers “as long as they remain unvaccinated,” though they would get their bachelor’s of science degrees. The military branch had not decided yet whether to require the trio to reimburse the US for education costs in lieu of service, Miller said.

A fourth cadet who had initially turned down the shot providing protection against Covid-19 ultimately got vaccinated and would graduate with an officer’s commission, Miller added.

[...] Each of the 1,000 cadets who graduated from the US army’s academy at West Point, New York, on Saturday had been vaccinated and would be commissioned. Meanwhile, officials at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, told the Associated Press that none of its Navy or Marine Corps graduates would be blocked from their commissions due to vaccine refusal when their commencement ceremonies occur in the coming weeks.