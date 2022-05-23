Air Force Academy Graduates Denied Commissions Over Vaccines

West Point and the Naval academies are approving commissions for their own vaccine renegades.
By Susie MadrakMay 23, 2022

For refusing covid vaccines, three Air Force Academy cadets won’t be commissioned as military officers, though they will receive their degrees, the school announced Saturday. Via The Guardian:

Academy spokesperson Dean Miller said in a statement that the three cadets in question won’t be commissioned as air force officers “as long as they remain unvaccinated,” though they would get their bachelor’s of science degrees. The military branch had not decided yet whether to require the trio to reimburse the US for education costs in lieu of service, Miller said.

A fourth cadet who had initially turned down the shot providing protection against Covid-19 ultimately got vaccinated and would graduate with an officer’s commission, Miller added.

[...] Each of the 1,000 cadets who graduated from the US army’s academy at West Point, New York, on Saturday had been vaccinated and would be commissioned. Meanwhile, officials at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, told the Associated Press that none of its Navy or Marine Corps graduates would be blocked from their commissions due to vaccine refusal when their commencement ceremonies occur in the coming weeks.

Seems like something all of them should do, because why would you want to commission officers who make up their own rules? Not the best trait in a military operation, I would think. Anyway, I'm glad the Air Force academy did this, because this particular branch of the military is famous for batsh*t fundamentalist loonies.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue