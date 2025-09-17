New College Of Florida Announces Statue Of Charlie Kirk On Campus

‘The statue, privately funded by community leaders, will stand on campus as a commitment by New College to defend and fight for free speech and civil discourse in American life,’ the college said.
New College Of Florida Announces Statue Of Charlie Kirk On Campus
Credit: New College of Florida
By Ed ScarceSeptember 17, 2025

Nothing surprises me anymore. Idiocracy reigns supreme.

Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

New College of Florida will commission a statue of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the school announced on Sept. 16.

The announcement comes as hundreds of vigils at universities have been held across the country in Kirk’s memory, with conservative leaders launching similar efforts to memorialize him. Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during a 3,000-person event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The statue will be privately funded by community leaders, and its location will be announced in the coming months. The statue will “stand on campus as a commitment by New College to defend and fight for free speech and civil discourse in American life,” said Jamie Miller, vice president of communications and chief marketing officer.

The College President released the sort of statement one might expect from a school of its ilk.

“Charlie Kirk knew that universities are ground zero for free speech and the marketplace of ideas. These ideas are not luxuries, but the foundation of a free republic,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “His life and tragic death remind us all that a nation cannot survive if it abandons these rights. At New College, we will not step back from this responsibility — we will champion it and seek to be known as the number one college in the nation when it comes to supporting civil debate and freedom of speech.”

via Wikipedia:

In 2023, the state government of Florida overhauled the New College board of trustees in an attempt to transform the honors college into a conservative institution modeled on Hillsdale College, a private, Christian school. Afterward, nearly 40% of the faculty resigned.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon