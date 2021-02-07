Family's Lockdown Parody Video Of 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' Goes Viral

With the UK now in its third lockdown because of COVID, people are getting a little restless. The Marsh family from Faversham have put their time to good use with this, their parody version called "Totally Fixed Where We Are."

You might remember them from last year when they took on a Les Misérables song that also went mega viral.

Source: CTV News

A family of six in the U.K. have taken to YouTube during lockdown to reimagine Bonnie Tyler’s hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Uploaded Tuesday, the Marsh family of Faversham in Kent, sing an impassioned, tongue-in-cheek rendition of Tyler’s ballad they titled “Totally Fixed Where We Are,” complete with an “interpretive angst break.” “Still stuck with all four kids at home until at least 8 March…hopefully we’re going to turn a corner soon. In the meantime, we opted to take the mickey out of a classic 80s power ballad,” the video description reads. The video has been viewed more than 880,000 times and the Marsh family’s YouTube channel now has more than 26,000 subscribers.

We decided to have a family go at an 80s power ballad, and there’s few better than @BonnieTOfficial singing @realjimsteinman. So here’s “Totally Fixed Where We Are” (Total Eclipse of the Heart): https://t.co/BLdHTDJthm. My voice wrecked from pre-recording lectures - others great! — Ben Marsh (@MarshBen1) February 3, 2021

Open Thread below!