Italian Mayors Rage At Lockdown Dodgers

"This is not a film. You are not Will Smith in 'I Am Legend.' You have to go home," raged one mayor.
“I’m getting news that some would like to throw graduation parties. We will send the police over. But we will send them over with flamethrowers!" said an exasperated Vincenzo De Luca.

Source: The Guardian

A compilation video of mayors lambasting people for flouting coronavirus quarantine rules has struck a chord with Italians, who have shared it in their thousands on social media.

People have been jogging, playing ping-pong on the beach and walking their dogs more often than usual as an excuse to venture out.

One of the mayors said: “I saw a fellow citizen amiably jog up and down the street, accompanied by a dog that was visibly worn out. I stopped and told him: ‘Look, this isn’t a film. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. So, you have to go home.’”

Another said: “Where the fuck are you all going? You and your dogs … which must have an inflamed prostate?”

The appeal came as the Italian government banned any travel inside the country and closed all non-essential businesses to stem the spread of coronavirus after a weekend in which more than 1,400 people died.

