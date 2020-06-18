Politics
Arizona Sheriff Who Refused To Enforce Lockdown Now Has COVID-19

Sheriff Mark Lamb said he thinks he caught it at a campaign event, where no one wore masks or practiced social distancing, naturally.
By Ed Scarce
Some irony that a sheriff who won't enforce the law ends up being the victim of his own stupidity. And any cop who says he follows the Constitution rather than laws "two days old" shouldn't be in law enforcement. Period.

Source: Phoenix New Times

A Republican sheriff in Arizona who said he would not enforce the state's emergency coronavirus orders has come down with COVID-19.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on Facebook on Wednesday that he had tested positive, likely from attending a campaign event on Saturday. He says he found out when he was called on Tuesday to meet with President Trump at the White House and was screened for the virus.

"Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home," Lamb wrote. "This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus. On Saturday, I held a campaign event, where it is likely I came into contact with an infected individual."

Trump, meanwhile, is planning to come to Arizona on June 23 for a campaign rally.

Lamb, who was elected in 2016, told Phoenix New Times in late April that he had to keep the Constitution in mind when considering emergency public-health orders.

"In tough times, tough decisions have to be made," he said. "I'm looking at two laws in each hand [and] going with the one that's 200 years old rather than two days old."

