Delta Removes Two Passengers Who Refused To Wear Masks Correctly

A Delta flight from Detroit to Atlanta International Airport was delayed for about an hour Thursday when two people refused to wear a mask.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
More of this please. There should be zero tolerance on all the airlines for those who refuse to wear a mask. Don't want to wear a mask? Fine. Leave the plane.

Source: ClickOnDetroit

Todd Benson and his family witnessed turbulence before their flight could even take off from Aruba to Atlanta.

“It was shameful behavior. He was yelling, I have it on I have it on, and he was talking about his mask. The Delta flight attendant was requesting that he put it on properly,” said Benson.

Apparently this man was kicked off the plane following a meltdown -- all over being asked to correct his mask.

“Moments later, he’s threatening her. ‘I’m gonna beat you up’ or something along that lines. And I thought that was completely inappropriate. He was saying he was gonna somehow get her fired,” Benson added.

After trying to talk to the pilot and returning to his seat, Benson says the outrageous behavior continued -- this time towards other passengers.

“As he was leaving the most graphic language that you could possibly imagine just came spewing out of his mouth and I wish we all could have just covered our ears,” Benson Recalled.

As he’s escorted out, other passengers rejoice.

Here is a news report on the incident from WDIV.

About a week or so ago Ed Bastien, the CEO of Delta Airlines told Willie Geist of NBC that Delta Airlines is committed to a safe and positive flight experience for all it's passengers, and will enforce the wearing of masks 100%, with zero tolerance for those who refuse to wear one.

