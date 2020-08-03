2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Man Opened Fire After Being Told To Wear A Mask In Cigar Store

The man was later arrested, armed with an AK-47, after a shootout with the police. He was said to be "just not handling the pandemic well."
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Zaborowski was later arrested, after a shootout with the police.

Source: Washington Post

When a cigar shop clerk told Adam Zaborowski on Friday he had to wear a mask in the shop, the 35-year-old angrily refused. Instead, he grabbed two stogies, stormed outside — and then pulled a handgun and shot at the clerk, Bethlehem Township, Pa., police said.

The next day, cornered near his home, Zaborowski allegedly fired at police with an AK-47, sparking a wild shootout with at least seven officers that ended with him shot multiple times and under arrest.

The case is the latest violent incident tied to arguments over mandatory mask orders. But Zaborowski’s reaction was driven by his own intense difficulty with the pandemic, his attorney claimed; before the shootout, Zaborowski had lost his job and had also recently lost custody of his child.

“He just wasn’t dealing well with the loss of his job, the loss of his child, just not handling the pandemic well,” John Waldron told the Express-Times on Sunday, while noting those factors didn’t justify his violent conduct. “I think he was getting stretched too tight.”

