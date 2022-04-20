Airlines Lift Mask Mandates Midair, Leave Passengers Exposed

From The New York Times:

Halfway into her flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles Monday night, Brooke Tansley heard the pilot’s voice pipe up through the public address system, apologizing for the interruption. “You’re going to be very excited to hear this news,” she recalled him saying. The Transportation Security Administration was no longer requiring masks on planes, and passengers were free to take them off if they’d like. The announcement was met with a smattering of claps and some jubilant cheers, and about a third of the people aboard immediately peeled off their masks, Ms. Tansley said.

But, as the Times explained, Ms. Tansley was not at all jubilant. She’s an asthmatic who was flying with two children too young to be vaccinated and she was on her way to a meeting with a colleague with a rare autoimmune disease.

I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate has just this minute ended. Ppl clapped & took off their masks. Here we are having boarded a plane with our kids. Very upset, @Delta, that this was announced mid flight. — Brooke Tansley (@BrookeTansley) April 19, 2022

But now, escaping the “oppression” of a face mask is deemed more important than protecting the life of anyone already born, including Ms. Tansley’s 8-month-old.

Just as shocking is the fact that such a judge, who never should have made it to the federal bench in the first place, would have such enormous power over American policy. The Washington Post explains the utter lack of qualifications of now-Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle:

She was nominated to the federal bench by President Donald Trump and confirmed by a GOP-controlled Senate in Trump’s lame-duck period in 2020, despite being rated as “not qualified” by the American Bar Association. Then 33, she was one of the youngest people ever appointed to the federal judiciary. At the time, she had practiced law for four years and had tried two cases to verdict — both while interning for the State’s Attorney’s Office, before she had graduated from law school.

And did I mention that Mizelle has called Justice Clarence Thomas, whom she clerked for, “the greatest living American?” Paul Campos, of Lawyers, Guns & Money, has more on her radical, right-wing beliefs, including her belief that paper money is not constitutional. Campos likens her unqualified appointment to “the equivalent of throwing somebody whose driving experience consists of a few driver’s ed classes into the middle of the Indy 500.”

But there she is, with a lifetime appointment, confirmed by the same senators who demonized and refused to confirm the eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Even with Trump out of office, pro-life is for fetuses, only. Here’s a guy who tweeted his Jesus worship on Sunday, celebrating with his fellow passengers on Monday the ability to infect others who got on a plane thinking they were protected.

They just announced on my flight the mask mandate for flights is over! pic.twitter.com/iRnkFly2w9 — Rennie Cook (@renniecook) April 18, 2022

The airlines deserve some of the blame, too:

MISINFO BY DELTA AIRLINES—This statement by @Delta that #COVID19 is now an “ordinary seasonal virus” is wrong. My source says that Delta did not consult with its senior medical advisor before releasing this misinformation. Hope Delta will correct ASAP!



Screenshot by @WUTangKids pic.twitter.com/icIHmXSclU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 19, 2022

Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid for. It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. COVID is also not seasonal. — Ify Ike 💙🕊 (@IfyWorks) April 19, 2022

I cannot imagine what it would have been like for me to have made plans to fly, believing as an immunocompromised person I was safe - then discovering that I wasn’t - mid-air. With no ability to change my plans. What a nightmare. https://t.co/1RIrPS6nbq — Karla Monterroso 💉💉💉 (@karlitaliliana) April 19, 2022

Other folks are not happy with the situation, either:

Confused over whether you should wear a mask while flying? I've tried to simplify it below.



(Extra Credit: Should there be a mandate? After you're done with these calculations, layer in your attitudes towards individual liberty vs government's role in protecting you and others.) pic.twitter.com/r2rCeDIg0E — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) April 19, 2022

We’re still taking off our shoes because of one dude 21 years ago but can’t be bothered to wear masks after 1,000,000 dead from a virus that’s still killing over 500 a day. What a world. — Jason Sparks (10 Minute Version) (@sparksjls) April 19, 2022

Deeply disappointed at the decision by @united to remove the mask mandate on planes effective immediately. I know that it's fashionable these days not to care about people who just happen to be at high risk, but this deeply saddens me. — Prof. Heather Gray (@profheathergray) April 19, 2022

If you’re not happy with an unqualified, radical having the power to endanger so many Americans, this seems like a good time to reiterate how important it is to vote like your life depends on it. Because keeping more Judge Mizelles off the bench is just the latest example of how it really does.