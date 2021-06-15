Cashier Shot And Killed After Asking Customer To Pull Up His Face Mask

According to the GBI, the irate customer left the store and came back with a weapon, opening fire.

Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution



A cashier at a DeKalb County supermarket was fatally shot Monday after she argued with a shopper about wearing his face mask, officials said.

The shopper, identified as Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, of Palmetto, initially left the Big Bear supermarket after the argument but came back with a gun, according to the GBI. The volatile incident also resulted in injury to an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working as a security guard, who tried to intervene and was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, which brought a large police presence to the store in the parking lot of the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall on Monday afternoon.