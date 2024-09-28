JD Vance Staffer TRASHES Trump & Vance In Public Meeting

It's not quite what you'd expect.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 28, 2024

This is incredible! A senior staff member for JD Vance's campaign spoke at an open meeting of Springfield, Ohio City Commission about Haitian immigrants who've settled in the community and the recent controversy, stirred up by lies and conspiracies.

When addressing the role Vance, Trump and the GOP as a whole, played well...he didn't quite say what you'd expect. Not everything is as it seems in this video. Check it out, because it's hilarious.

To make sure you don't miss more videos like this, go to Cliff's Edge YouTube channel and subscribe.

