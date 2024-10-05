Local Springfield, OH Woman Wins The Internet This Week

Springfield, OH resident Amanda Richardson pulled the perfect reverse-Karen during the Springfield City Commission Meeting last week.

I know this clip is a little old, since it's from September 24th, but it's just now going viral on line, and it deserves to be after this woman did such a fantastic job of making a mockery of what Trump and Vance have done basically terrorizing her town with their lies.

Here are Richardson's remarks during the meeting where she gave all of these bigots their dues.

RICHARDSON: My name is Amanda Richardson. I was born in Springfield and I've lived here most of my life. And I just want to say that I'm so angry about the changes in Springfield of recent. I can't believe these Haitian immigrants would come here and fill jobs that local Springfield residents would not or could not do.

They're working hard, including working overtime and now they've raised the average city wage for both Springfield and Clark County. They're paying income tax to the city that the city desperately needs for services like police and fire.

They're making some of the local losers look bad by their example. It's unbelievable.

The Haitian immigrants are working overtime to save up money to buy up all the dilapidated condemned and boarded up homes in Springfield, then fixing those houses up to make them livable again.

This is raising property values across the city and county to the point where the valuation of all real estate in the city surpassed $1 billion last year for the first time ever. This in turn increases the property tax that's paid to Clark County for those homes that are now no longer boarded up nuisances.

How awful.

I can't believe they're helping to fund our government and beautify our neighborhoods.

These Haitian immigrants are now spending money in our community to where new restaurants and retail spaces keep opening up across the city, and not just businesses run by Haitian.

What absolute madness.

Now we have new businesses in town generating more tax revenue for our city and county?

I have a good paying job with great benefits. I don't need SNAP or TANF, but because I have main character syndrome, and the entire world should revolve around me, I want the exorbitant benefits that some of these Haitian immigrants get, which is $292 per SNAP, aka food stamps and $363 in cash per month for a single adult.

Everyone knows that $655 per month lets you live like a millionaire in Springfield.

I don't need it, but I want it before anyone else, because why should we help folks who have legally come to our country, but they have to wait for their work permit so they don't starve?

I mean, feeding the hungry in our community, this is lunacy. As the Senator from the great state of Ohio, JD Vance said back in 2021, childless cat ladies are ruining America.

As a childless cat lady, I take my duty to ruin America very seriously.

I do this by simply choosing to live my life differently than JD Vance's personal religious beliefs would dictate me to do. Mayor Rue, commissioners Estrop, Brown, Houston, and Packett, I hope you sit up there and think about what you've done.

Because of your support of the Haitian community and the rest of Springfield and Clark County, how am I supposed to ruin America if I can't even ruin Springfield first? I am so disappointed in you. Thank you.