Jasmine Crockett GOES OFF Over Trump's Despicable Haitian Lies

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett sat down with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, where they spoke of the threats pouring into Springfield, Ohio, because of Donald and J.D. Vance's disgusting lies about Haitians who legally work there. And Crocket didn't pull any punches.

"I'm infuriated because the fact that this is not disqualifying is mind-blowing to me," Crockett said. "I don't know how it is that you say that you want to be the president of the United States, and literally you are attacking people from within."

"Why is this race close?" she asked. "We need to be very honest with ourselves and talk about this because the reality is that this is a guy who has shown himself to be a criminal, not just accused of criminality, but he is a criminal who continues to break the law. I mean, anybody else would have been in jail, to be perfectly honest with the actions that he's taken."

"He's always stoking hate, and he's always stoking violence from January 6th to going after prosecutors to going after judges," she continued. "Like this guy is the definition of lawlessness and the fact that these people have contributed to our economy, that is what this country has always been based upon when I go out, and people want to talk to me about the border. I asked them when the last time you raised somebody to go work on a farm was. There are crickets because that is who has made sure that we have always been able to put food on our table. It doesn't just show up at the grocery store."

"So the fact that you want to go after these people that are seeking a better life for themselves because we know the turmoil that exists in Haiti, and they did it the right way right now," she said. "They are conflating who it is that's coming into this country as if everyone that's coming in is coming in to tear us down."

"When the majority of the people that are coming in are coming in, to contribute and make sure that while we are still facing inflation, if you got somebody that is willing to work some of these jobs because they just want an honest living, they just want to be able to take care of their families guess what, that keeps costs down," she continued.

"But at the end end of the day, let's talk about what it is that we want out of a leader of this country," she said. "Is that acceptable? Like, where are we in this country?"

"And that is why I won't sleep until November 6th because I'm gonna do everything that I can to keep him out because he is a threat to everybody in this country," she added.

She's correct. Trump and Vance are attacking innocent people in this country. And you know who they don't attack? The lawbreakers who attacked police officers on January 6th after the former President attempted a coup. That, too, should be disqualifying.