Irish Labour Leader Holds Up JD Vance Meme Over U.S. Visa Concerns

I suppose it is fitting that the JD Vance meme is now the symbol of the Trump administration's message of ignorance it wants to send to the world. Tourists are suspect, and they will be denied entry to the United States is you have silly, anti-Trump memes on your cellphone.

Source: Dublin Live

Labour leader Ivana Bacik held up a copy of the JD Vance "baby meme" in the Dáil chamber to raise concerns about new US visa social media checks for students.

The US Embassy in Dublin confirmed on Monday that Irish students applying for certain US visas will be instructed to set their social media profiles to public as part of a new "comprehensive and thorough" vetting process. Following a pause, it confirmed that it will shortly resume taking applications for J, F and M visas, all used by students travelling to the US to study and work.

Applicants must provide all usernames they have used in the last five years on their application forms, amid a warning that "omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas". Earlier this week, a 21-year-old Norwegian tourist claimed he was denied entry to the United States and harassed by ICE agents after they discovered a meme about US Vice President JD Vance on his phone.

Holding up a picture of the meme in the Dáil Chamber, Ms Bacik raised concerns about the new US immigration policies with Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan. She said that thousands of Irish people work in the US on J1 visas and it is "generally" a very positive experience.

She said: "But things have changed drastically under US President Trump with the recent authoritarian announcement that students will have to hand over social media accounts.

"We're watching a major incursion on freedom of expression, unthinkable in a Western democracy. This week, a young Norwegian tourist detained by ICE at New York airport and sent back to Oslo. Why?

"He had this meme on his phone, minister. A meme depicting Vice President JD Vance as a baby.

"I mean, extraordinary that a young person with this amusing meme on their phone depicting a public person, that this would be used as an excuse to detain him for five hours and then deport him back to Oslo."