Colbert Counters Trump's Sombrero Meme With JD Vance Schtupping A Couch

Source: Mashable

Vice President JD Vance has defended a racist AI-generated video that President Donald Trump posted to social media, stating that he considers the mocking depiction of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero to be a funny joke. Now Stephen Colbert has countered with an offer of his own, accompanied with his own "joking" video.

When asked about the video on Wednesday, Vance said, "I'll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now: I make this solemn promise to you that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop."

"If that's how we're doing it, JD, then we here at the Late Show also enjoy humor," said Colbert. "We've created our own funny good time animation based on something that isn't real to help end the shutdown. Enjoy!"

The Late Show host then proceeded to show an animation of Vance having sex with a couch while wearing a sombrero on his butt. A viral rumour claimed that Vance admitted to masturbating between two couch cushions in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, however the book does not contain any such admission. Even so, Vance's supposed sexual inclination toward furniture has become a pervasive joke online.