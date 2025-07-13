MAGA Leaders Try To Make Pam Bondi The Scapegoat Over Epstein FIles Fallout

The MAGA cult has been in and uproar after the DOJ announced there are no Epstein files.

Trump-land had said over and over again they would release those files immediately after Trump was elected. Now the MAGA base saying Trump has become the deep state.

To address this, MAGA influencers and their media personas began to mount their attacks against Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi because they needed a viable scapegoat to shield Trump from his base of his party who are furious at Trump for trying to sweep the Jeffrey Epstein controversy under the rug as quickly as possible.

Megyn Kelly lead the charge this weekend at a TPUSA event. She said Patel and Bongino suddenly became mum about the Epstein story as soon as the became part of the Trump administration, except for Bondi.

She claimed the AG got "thirsty" for attention.

KELLY: No, we all have busy lives and President Trump has a busy life and I don't think he realizes how much she's humiliated the administration This is a self-inflicted wound. She caused it, again. I have nothing against Pam Bondi But if you want to look for the villain in this story, we have found her I mean she is the person who's either she's either lying now or she was lying then there's no two ways about it ---

Too bad Trump threw cold water on this line of attack and supported Bondi on TS.

In my opinion Trump is at the forefront of covering up the Epstein files. Bondi was brought in to support Trump at every turn and do what he says, always.

I think Trump miscalculated over this issue thinking whatever he does the cult will follow. Covering up for pedophiles seems to be a bridge too far.