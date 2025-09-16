Greg Gutfeld Is A Mean, Cynical, Lying Bully, Part Infinity

This lying asshole went on a rant attacking Jessica Tarlov after she dared to tell the truth about what we know so far about Charlie Kirk's shooter's ideology and which side of the aisle has a problem with extremists committing murder. It's really hard to say which regular is the most offensive on this show, Watters or Gutfeld. It's pretty close to a tie.

On this Monday's The Five on Fox, Tarlov discussed what facts are known so far about Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, and after being interrupted by Kayleigh McEnany over when Robinson may have started to differ with the political views of his conservative family, Gutfeld pounced and went on an unhinged rant accusing her of both siderism over heaven forbid mentioning the shooting of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman:

TARLOV: But there are a lot of people saying things like we are at war, and war has a very particular violent connotation to it and from what we know thus far, and it's an ongoing investigation that seems deeply complicated.

But everybody from the president to Governor Cox to FBI Director Patel, all seem to agree that he was radicalized online and seems to be part of this kind of internet nihilist group of kids, right, who spend all their time in Discord chats to play video games.

And that makes sense because of what we saw in the bullet casings, right? The furry meme which is old by the way I was reading about it, it's over 10 years old, so, you know, he's grown up on this. He's been seeing it for a long time. The Hell Divers too, the game, then the ciao bella, which has been used by both the left and the right, this anti-fascist call to action.

If there is evidence that he was a leftist and Kash talked this morning about this note that doesn't exist anymore but through our aggressive interview posture we know exactly what it said.

They're going to have to do better than that for people to take it from the president and people who are supporting him in this, that this is a "they" problem -- that the left came out and they took out Charlie Kirk.

Now it may absolutely be the case, but we know that Tyler Robinson was raised in a close knit conservative family. We know it was a big gun culture family. The grandma said something like we don't even know any liberals.

It wasn't school indoctrination. Kari Lake went off on that. He was in an online apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, which I don't think (crosstalk)

But they didn't say when he changed. (crosstalk) I'm just saying we need more information...

GUTFELD: We don't need more information.



TARLOV: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes, we don't need it. What is interesting here is why is only this happening on the left and not the right? That's all we need to know.

TARLOV: What about Melissa Hortman?

GUTFELD: You wanna talk about Melissa Hortman? Did you know her name before it happened? None of us did. None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs. Hortman. I never heard of her until after she died–

TARLOV: So, it doesn’t matter?

GUTFELD: Don’t play that bullshit with me! You know what I’m talking about. What I’m saying is there was no demonization, amplification about that woman before she died! It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.

You can bring up Josh Shapiro, but then you will not bring up, for example, that that was a pro-Palestine person. So don’t use your “What about this?” The fact of the matter is the both sides argument not only doesn’t fly, we don’t care.

We don’t care about your both sides argument. That shit is dead. For one thing, there’s no cognitive dissonance on our side.

On your side, your beliefs do not match reality. So, you’re coming up with these rationalizations like “What about this?” Or “What about that?”

We are not doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young, bright man assassinated, and we know who did it. We are not coming up with rationalizations. We are calm. We are honest. And we are resolute. We’re not defensive!

And I understand the defensiveness. I understand why people are saying, What about this?" and "What about this?"

Because if you have to face the underlying fact to this, your life is going to fall apart because you're gonna realize you're not the good guys. If you sat around and you defended the mutilation of children, you're not the good guys.

If you sat 600, 700 cases of harassment against Republicans and you said, but "What about this? What about this?" and then you see this murder after calling somebody a fascist, you fascist, you realize, maybe I'm not the good guy.

That is a hell of a realization to deal with. So therefore, therefore you have to grasp at rationalizations.

You don't have to do that, Jessica. They do. I don't believe you're part of that group, but why the hell do you have to mimic and echo that crap to us?

He was a patsy. That guy was a patsy. He was under the hypnotic spell of a direct to consumer nihilism, the trans cult, and you know that.

If you can decide that biology is false, you can agree that that murder is okay and that humanity is expendable.

How you cannot see that, alone and see that for what the evil it is without having to attach all of these other things is beyond me.