Super-Christian Ainsley Earhardt Rants At Needy Immigrants

Fox host and super-duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt went on a nativist, misleading and mean-spirited rant that was sure to please the bigoted, lying and adulterous Fan in Chief but couldn’t be further from the tolerance preached by the man she supposedly devotes her life to.

When she’s not shilling for Trump on Fox & Friends, Earhardt is probably flaunting her Christian cred. In fact, she wrote an entire book about her faith. Elle caught her at a book signing last summer:“I’m blessed to have written a book about faith that’s become a number six New York Times best-seller,” she tells the crowd. “But it’s not about me; it’s about God. Hopefully my story will help change people’s lives.”

Just a few months later, Earhardt’s own life changed as her second husband filed for divorce, allegedly because he cheated on her with one of her close friends.

According to Elle, Earhardt knew little about politics when she arrived at Fox. But now she has “a perspective that’s deeply informed by her faith—traditionalist, rather than conservative, she says.”

Really? Then you have to wonder what part of the gospel taught her to echo Donald Trump’s deceitful, mean-spirited attacks on immigrants as an excuse to bolster his government shutdown?EARHARDT: You’re spending about $80,000, a little more than $80,000 over the course of one of those illegals’ lifetime, to keep them here in the United States. You are paying for them. And you’re working hard to pay for them.Then you look at the numbers of people that are doing illegal drugs here. A lot of the illegal drugs are coming from the southern border and the president highlighted that last night. … He said, “Imagine if this were your child that were killed by an illegal alien.”

Like Trump, Earhardt went into a recitation of victims of undocumented immigrants. She failed to note that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans. Nor did she consider that six months after Trump loosened regulations to test irrigation water on crops, at least 210 people in 36 states were sickened by contaminated romaine lettuce. Five died and 27 suffered kidney failure. Nor did she consider how many lives might be saved if serious gun controls were enacted.

Earhardt told Elle that differences of opinion are what “makes America wonderful.” But she segued from her hammy sympathy for immigrant-crime victims right to an attack on Democrats:EARHARDT: You hear all of that and you wonder why Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are calling this, they’re saying it’s immoral to build a wall, they’re saying it’s not a crisis. Look at the video!

Watch Earhardt’s brand of Christianity above, from the January 9, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us