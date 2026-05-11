Happy Birthday Richard Feynman

The legendary American physicist was born on this day in 1918.
By John AmatoMay 11, 2026

Richard Feynman was a man for all ages. He didn't fit the mold of a science nerd, and he excelled at teaching and giving lectures on the fundamentals of physics while winning the Nobel Prize.

A website dedicated to Feynman describes him as a,"scientist, teacher, raconteur, and drummer. He assisted in the development of the atomic bomb, expanded the understanding of quantum electrodynamics, translated Mayan hieroglyphics, and cut to the heart of the Challenger disaster."

Britannica:

Feynman remade quantum electrodynamics—the theory of the interaction between light and matter—and thus altered the way science understands the nature of waves and particles. He was co-awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1965 for this work, which tied together in an experimentally perfect package all the varied phenomena at work in light, radio, electricity, and magnetism.

His Feynman diagrams are legendary in their own right.

Feynman's Caltech lecture series was turned into classic textbooks.

Also, his discussion on nanotechnology in his lecture called "There’s Plenty of Room at the Bottom," was ahead of its time.

In the last three years, I've taken up studying physics after my car accident, and it's been awesome. Feynman's lectures were very informative, even for this layperson.

Books have been written on him, so I'll leave it here...

Open thread...

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