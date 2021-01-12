Politics
Susan Collins Earns Jeers As Her First Thought Was That Iranians Were Attacking, Not Pro-Trump Supporters

Collins revealed in the Bangor Daily News that she initially thought the Capitol siege was the work of the Iranians.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty/Screengrab

The Capitol is under attack by crazed Trump supporters and your first thought as a U.S. Senator is that it must be the work of the Iranians.

Words fail.

You had a chance to rid yourselves of this embarrassment once and for all, Maine, but you blew it.

Source: Business Insider

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a new op-ed said she initially thought "the Iranians" were attacking when a mostly white, pro-Trump mob descended upon the Capitol on January 6.

"My first thought was that the Iranians had followed through on their threat to strike the Capitol, but a police officer took over the podium and explained that violent demonstrators had breached the entire perimeter of the Capitol and were inside," Collins wrote in the Bangor Daily News.

The mob that stormed the Capitol wore "Make America Great Again" hats or carried Trump flags to exhibit their support for the president. The insurrection was also filled with members or sympathizers of extremist groups, who had made their plans for unrest at the Capitol quite clear online in the weeks and days leading up to the riot.
...
Along these lines, Collins was mocked and derided online for initially believing the riot could've been the work of Iran.

Twitter registered its' immediate disgust that a U.S. Senator could be that out of it.

