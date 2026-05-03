Todd Blanche Roasted Online For Dumb Voter ID Argument

Either Todd Blanche eats in bars, or he's just lying. On Sunday's Meet the Press, Blanche made his case for Voter ID. He's kind of a crappy lawyer if he thinks this reasoning will fly.
"There's a lot of things that we can be doing like voter ID, like every time you walk into a restaurant or a club you have to show your ID," Blanche said with an unnatural degree of certainty.
Unless he's eating his lunch in a bar with a couple of martinis, I don't think he has to show ID. He could walk into a Burger King or Dennys without revealing his true identity.
And of course, that argument is meant to support voter ID: "How about you have to show your ID to vote? That's not anything that's crazy and that's what we should be talking about."
No, not really. First of all, eating in restaurants or drinking in clubs is not a right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution like voting is. And yes, Voter ID IS crazy because it forces people to get an identification card they don't want or can't afford. Under the evil SAVE Act, even a RealID wouldn't serve as Voter ID.
The online reaction was swift. And not just at Blanche, but also at Kristen Welker for just letting that absurd statement pass her by.
The push for national Voter ID is real and it's definitely in full swing, despite the fact that most Republicans know the SAVE Act is dead as a doornail.