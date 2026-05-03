Sheriff Trolls Influencer Busted In Sex Trafficking Sting

Florida’s Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd trolls influencer Craig Long, who was busted in a sex sting. Unsurprisingly, he's friends with the Trumps and was at the J6 insurrection.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 3, 2026

Florida’s Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was having fun trolling MAGA influencer Craig Long, who got busted in a sex sting:

Then there's Craig Long, whom we arrested. He's 41.

Some of you may recognize him. He's an influencer. He also owns Craig Long Fitness in Tampa.

He was seeking the services of a prostitute. Did I tell you that he's married? That he's got 125 followers on Instagram and 568 followers on TikTok.

Well, I'm gonna give him some content for social media today.

He was a previous felon. Who straightened up. Really, what we wanna see in life. Now he's an influencer. You know, he moves in big circles. Even with the president, this is a photograph with the president and his son not long ago.

Now, we'd like to see people who make mistakes early in life, and he had a long history straightened up. We like the fact that he likes the cops. Heck, he liked them so much he got caught up in a sting and got to be roughing up and real close with the cops. We asked what his attitude was he said, oh, he had a great attitude. He appreciates law enforcement.

Well, there you go. You got arrested in a human trafficking sting.

Influence that for a while.

Oh, there's one thing Sheriff Judd forgot to mention. Long is also an insurrectionist who was tried and convicted before Trump released him as part of the mass pardon. Now, he's busted for human trafficking.

It all kind of makes sense, doesn't it?

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