Fetterman Pissed At Graham Platner As Maine Senate Nominee

John Fetterman made it clear that he’s not thrilled with Graham Platner becoming the presumptive Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, declaring that “Republicans fucking love him” because of his liberal policy positions and controversial statements.

“Democrats really, really like Platner in Maine but the Republicans fucking love him,” Fetterman said when asked about Democratic Gov. Janet Mills dropping out of the Maine primary.

“It’s a great day,” he added sarcastically. “If Maine wants an asshole with a Nazi tattoo on his chest, they get him.”

He was angry about Platner's comments about Israel. Fetterman told video journalist Nicholas Ballasy. “You know, he (Platner) said, ‘I dig it,’ you know, in a video where Hamas was beating and torturing Israeli soldiers to death. ‘I dig it.’”

“That’s the kind of what our party’s becoming. It’s been incredibly disappointing,” Fetterman said.

For what it's worth, I have a friend who was born and raised in Maine, and has been involved in their politics forever. She predicts Platner will be handily defeated by Susan Collins, based on every single opponent she's had.

"Even if there's a blue wave?" I said skeptically.

"She's done very well in waves. I keep telling people, Maine politics is weird, and it's gotten even older, redder and more conservative. Save your money, give it to a Democrat who actually has a shot," she told me.