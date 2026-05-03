Fox To Trump's Comey Witch Hunt: 'You Go, Girl'

The hosts of this Saturday's The Big Weekend Show on Fox admitted that it's unlikely James Comey was going to get indicted, but were just fine with Trump weaponizing the Department of Justice against him for personal revenge anyway.

As we've discussed here, this indictment isn't going anywhere and is just another selective and vindictive prosecution as we've seen far too often from this corrupt administration.

That didn't stop the likes of Kaylee McGhee White, Joey Jones, Tomi Lahren and Dr. Marc Siegel from trying to rationalize what's happening and conflating what happened to Trump, who was not just indicted but found guilty in court again and again, and lawsuits against Trump, which he also lost, to this baseless nonsense that's going no where.

WHITE: Tomi, one of Jonathan Turley's points is that the DOJ is going to have to prove that Comey meant a true threat against the president's life when he posted that social media image. But I would say you don't secure a grand jury indictment just by showing people an Instagram post. So the DOJ is clearly sitting on additional evidence that maybe Comey's lawyers aren't even aware of yet.

LAHREN: Well, I think he's a knucklehead, and I think he posted it to try to be relevant and to be funny. When they say it was a restaurant term — correct me if I'm wrong — I don't think Comey was known for his work in restaurants. I think he was an FBI director. So the fact that they're saying "it's a restaurant term" — this guy was not a bartender like AOC.

I will say this: do I think this has legs? Maybe not. But I think the message here is that all the things they did to President Trump — keeping him in court with frivolous lawsuits, making his life miserable — maybe this is a little bit of payback. Is it wrong? Maybe. Is it understandable? Probably. That's where I land on this. I think Comey should just go off on his seashell walk, not post about it, and leave us all alone.

WHITE: Well, Joey, to Tomi's point, Comey is sort of having to live by the standards that he himself helped create with his lawfare campaign against the president. We can argue that maybe this is just a race to the bottom in politics, but from my perspective, lawfare only stops when both sides are mutually scared of the consequences of experiencing it themselves.

JONES: Yeah. As long as the folks that were involved in going after Trump are around — and as long as Trump is around — lawfare is part of it. You used it against me, I can use it against you. It's tit for tat, and I can't say I blame the man at all.

You're talking about Comey — this guy was supposed to be in charge of the FBI, and yet it seems the only thing that matters to him is staying famous and relevant. I mean, the guy journals obsessively, which is kind of weird in and of itself, though useful when they're going after folks. Nothing about him screams credibility. And as long as that's the case, they can chip away at it and go after whatever they want.

WHITE: Well, Dr. Siegel, understandably, Democrats are a little upset with the Trump administration for targeting one of their own. Here's how they're downplaying his social media post.

JAYAPAL: This was seashells on a beach — there are very, very many ways to make the case that this wasn't a direct threat to assassinate the president. SUBRAMANYAM: I didn't see it as violent in any way, or as going after the president physically or trying to hurt him. KELLY: I mean, these were a bunch of seashells on a beach.

WHITE: Was it really just a bunch of seashells on a beach, though?

SIEGEL: I take this really seriously, and I'll tell you why. The soda fountain usage from the 1930s is about supplies — but in the spy world, "86" means eliminating someone, period. And this was the head of the FBI. Why do you think Agent 86 from Get Smart had that name? That was the joke — "get 86'd." Everyone in intelligence uses the term "86 someone" to mean eliminating them. The president has had three assassination attempts. This isn't funny. The Republican response to this is correct.

WHITE: Well, Tomi, another important point about this case — which I do believe will go to trial — is that it won't take place in Arlington or D.C., where James Comey has gotten very comfortable. It's going to take place in deep-red North Carolina, where the jury pool might not be so favorable to him.

LAHREN: Yeah, I'm not sure how this is going to shake out, and like I said, I don't know if it has legs. But when you have someone who was in the position he was in, posting seashell photos about "86 47" — the man has had three assassination attempts. Could you all just stop? Could you get the picture that this stuff isn't funny anymore? Don't joke about it, because there are people out there who very much take their direction from something like seashells on a beach. Just stop. It's not cute and it's not funny. Journal about it and then throw it away — right, Joey?



JONES: Yeah. He's such a dork.