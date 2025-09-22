Fox News Panel Urges Trump To Back Off 'Political Weaponization' After New Threat

Panelists on Fox News worried that President Donald Trump was giving political "fodder" to Democrats after he launched a new threat against his perceived enemies.

In a post to Truth Social over the weekend, Trump accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of "all talk, no action" because she had not prosecuted former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and New York Attorney General Leticia James.

"I do struggle with this in all honesty," Fox News host Tomi Lahren admitted. "Not that I don't think a lot of these people need to be investigated to the fullest extent. I do."

"For me, sometimes it's like don't give the left the talking point of political weaponization, even though those of us at the table know the baloney and we understand," she continued. "I don't like giving fodder to the left in this way."

Co-host Joey Jones agreed: "Like even on the fact that Jimmy Kimmel was taken off air, and there's this like conservative undertone or libertarian undertone. Like, hey, listen, we get it, but let's not be them and let's not take him off air."

Jones, however, said that Trump deserved "grace" to verbally attack his opponents after the death of Charlie Kirk.

"Of course, as president, if he takes actions I don't believe in, that's different," he added.