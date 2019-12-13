Wingnuts Blame Impeachment On Favorite Villain AOC (And Her Friends)

Impeachment is supported by an overwhelming majority of Democratic voters and by a significant majority of Democrats in the House -- but the right insists on following Saul Alinsky's last Rule for Radicals: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it." By "personalize it," they mean ... well, it's 2019, so they don't mean "blame it on Nancy Pelosi," because there's a new gal in town.

In September, there was this:

Fox & Friends is surprised that Nancy Pelosi followed through on a formal impeachment inquiry, and Ainsley Earhardt theorizes that this happened because Pelosi is "listening to these progressive individuals ... like AOC"* and she's afraid of losing the Speakership. pic.twitter.com/KcxUztXEwL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 25, 2019

Then a couple of days ago there was this:

Ainsley Earhardt says Nancy Pelosi is only impeaching Trump to keep her Speakership: "Something happened between March and this fall that changed her mind [on impeachment]. Was it the @AOC's of the world?" pic.twitter.com/ixJJlDtjW4 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 9, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has allies, of course, so they have to be blamed as well. Here's a piece from the terrible right-wing humor site The Babylon Bee:

'I Am Being Held Hostage By The Squad And Am Impeaching Trump Against My Will,' Nancy Pelosi Frantically Blinks Out In Morse Code WASHINGTON, D.C.—As Nancy Pelosi held a press conference along with other House Democrats to announce that they would be introducing articles of impeachment against President Trump, Pelosi reportedly blinked out a cry for help in morse code.... "I am being held hostage by the Squad, STOP." she blinked out. "I am impeaching Trump against my will, STOP. They are currently holding my family in a warehouse down by the docks, STOP. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is standing right behind this curtain holding a fully automatic 30-clip assault rifle revolver handgun, STOP...."

(See, it's funny because Pelosi is a liberal gun-grabber and doesn't know the difference between a handgun, a rifle, and any other kind of gun. Get it? GET IT?)

... The FBI sent a SWAT team down to the warehousing district ...

("Warehousing district"? Was this written by a Macedonian?)

... and sure enough, three figures were throwing Pelosi's family into the Potomac while they wore concrete shoes. They managed to save the family, but the remaining members of the Squad got away in their clown car.

Yes, the Squad are vicious thugs who kidnap people and nearly kill them -- but they also drive a "clown car"! Har har har! It's totally self-refuting, but it's hilarious!

Here in the real world, AOC and the rest of the Squad seem mostly sidelined by Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and their Intelligence and Judiciary Committee colleagues. But haters gotta hate.

UPDATE: And then there's...

A diverse group of women! One even has brown hair! pic.twitter.com/zENMV815Ob — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 12, 2019

