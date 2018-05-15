Tomi Lahren Turns To Fox Friends For Comfort After Her Immigration Hypocrisy Is Exposed

Tomi Lahren had nowhere to turn but her Fox friends for comfort after she was once again exposed as a hypocrite. Tomi's place in this world is simple enough to discern: She is put on Fox News as bait for the young men who currently lean toward Nazi-like ideas so they, too, can be bitten by the Fox News snake and injected with poisonous venom intended to keep them angry, hating, and bitter.

But I digress. This is about Tomi Lahren and her immigration hypocrisy. The Root has the backstory:

Kelly came under fire for his remarks, so of course, Malibu Leni Riefenstahl came to his rescue Saturday during a segment of Fox News. “Well, these people need to understand that it’s a privilege to be an American, and it’s a privilege that you work toward—it’s not a right,” Lahren said. “You don’t just come into this country with low skills, low education, not understanding the language, and come into our country because someone says it makes them feel nice. That’s not what this country is based on. We are based on the rule of law, and we believe in bringing the best people into this country to make it even better. We don’t believe in importing poverty. Trust me—I live in California. We have enough poverty. We have enough issues. We don’t need any more.”

Here's the problem. Lahren may live in California now, but she hails from South Dakota, and her genealogy would indicate that her fine German and Norwegian ancestors would not quite live up to her own standards, as German genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn discovered.

In fact, her ancestors spoke no English, and were farm laborers who came to America at the end of the nineteenth century, most likely because of the promise of land they could farm. And there's nothing wrong with that. Nothing whatsoever. My own family descends from Welsh and Irish ancestors who came here for the very same reasons, although they did speak some form of English and used that advantage to disadvantage the German and Norwegian immigrants in many cases.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Mendelsohn summed it up this way:

Learning about the uneducated, non-English speaking people from whom I descend has anchored and inspired me.



I want to extend the same opportunities that they were afforded to the next wave of immigrants, regardless of where they come from.



Read more:https://t.co/8Uy7F8j8Am pic.twitter.com/Kwiu3HT8l9 — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) May 15, 2018

Tomi, on the other hand, feels quite differently about it. First, she fails to acknowledge her own hypocrisy, which is a sure sign the venom of intellectual dishonesty and constant lies has reached her bloodstream.

“She found that my family, who came here in the 1800s from Norway and Germany that they spoke Norwegian and German, and really what she did is prove that my family came here legally,” Tomi claimed to her Fox pals. “But what she was hoping to do was try to call me a hypocrite for believing in merit-based immigration. Again, she failed miserably.”

Well, no, Tomi. She actually did call you a hypocrite because your OWN FAMILY would not have qualified under your own set of criteria. If they were turned away, you would have been consigned to have white supremacist and xenophobic views in that supremely happy and socialist country, Norway. Assuming your grandparents survived World War II, of course.

Oh, and also? One of your ancestors got busted for forging his immigration papers. So much for that whole legal immigration thing.

After playing some whataboutism with regard to Senator Elizabeth Warren (who isn't claiming her ancestors didn't speak English, by the way), Tomi moved on to sing Israel's praises, in the mold of her mentor, Ann Coulter.

“Well, as we see, Israel clearly doesn’t play around,” Lahren earnestly explained to her young male viewers. “Every nation has the right to enforce their border, every nation has a right to protect its citizens. I have said it before: You don’t lock your door because you hate the people outside, you lock it because you believe in protecting the people inside."

Well, at least she didn't wonder aloud if we could shoot folks at the border like Ann did.

She did, however, play a game on Twitter which was fun for me! Not so much for her if you read the replies.

Let’s play a game! Go to Whole Foods, pick a liberal (not hard to identify), cut them in line along with 10-15 of your family members, then take their food. When they throw a tantrum, remind them of their special affinity for illegal immigration. Have fun! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 14, 2018

Tomi Lahren serves a single purpose, and it has nothing to do with immigration or anything policy-oriented. She's there to lure the prey so she can inject the venom.

Did anyone ever tell her that Fox News is owned and operated by an immigrant or nah?