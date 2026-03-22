Fox All-In With Trump's Latest Threat Of Another War Crime Against Iran

As Reuters reported, here's the latest insanity to come out of Trump and Bibi's attack on Iran: Trump threatens Iran with power plant strikes over Hormuz oil blockade:

The threat of Iranian attacks has kept most ships from getting through the strait , a narrow waterway that serves as the conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, threatening a global energy shock. Its near-closure sent European gas prices ​surging as much as 35% last week.

Trump's ultimatum would expand the scope of U.S. strikes to infrastructure that affects daily civilian life in Iran.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from ‌this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump said on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of ​Hormuz within 48 hours, a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war.

Here's how the hacks on this Saturday's The Big Weekend Show on Fox responded immediately after the news broke.

JONES: So real quick, this is a Fox News alert. President Trump just posted on social moments ago, that if Iran doesn't open up the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the United States will "hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest first."

We're going to continue to monitor any... monitor any breaking developments out of the Middle East. Obviously, in response to this, Jason, I want to go to you first real quick.

We saw something earlier today, 20 countries coming together talking about opening up the Strait of Hormuz. This really puts some firepower behind that.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, the president doesn't fool around with this. 48 hours he means it. I think in hour 49 that is going to open up. I think he'll give the oil markets and whatnot come Monday a great deal of relief, but more importantly, the goods and services, and particularly the oil will start flowing.

JONES: Tomi, somebody's got to make a decision on this. We don't even know who's running that country, much less making the decision for Iran. They've got 48 hours to figure that out.

LAHREN: They better figure out who that person's going to be, because if we've learned anything, when president Trump sets a deadline, you better meet it, and in fact, maybe a fewer hours or days early, just to be on the safe side.

JONES: Kayleigh, that's the thing. He says 48 hours. I wouldn't bet on more than maybe 30.

WHITE: Yeah. Well, it just goes to show that this is a problem that needs to be taken care of quickly. You know, it's such an important strait for commerce and for oil in particular.

This cannot be hijacked by Islamic terrorists every couple of years whenever they feel like it. There's got to be a permanent solution to this, and I'm glad that president Trump is working towards that and quickly.

JONES: Yeah, this is a big development. Obviously, the war is ongoing. They're asking for more money to fund it. We learn every day that a few less drones or rockets come out of Iran towards their declared enemies. But Jason, as early as today, there were some big misses where we didn't intercept missiles, and things happened in Israel, so it isn't like this war is just fizzled out.

CHAFFETZ: No, they're still... look we're ahead of schedule, thank goodness. President Trump is running this. He said it would take five weeks. We're only three weeks into this, but the strait is pivotal particularly to the oil markets.

President Trump does not want to see high price prices of oil. This will relieve that pain at the pump and more importantly, it's going to provide peace. That's what this is ultimately what it's all about, peace. We're praying for it.

JONES: That's for sure.