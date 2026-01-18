'Don't Say His Name!': Noem Freaks Out When Jonathan Ross's Name Is Mentioned

Ice agent Jonathan Ross, Jonathan Ross, Jonathan Ross, Jonathan Ross.
By Conover KennardJanuary 18, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was interviewed by Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, and of course, it was littered with lies to protect ICE agent Jonathan Ross, whom many refer to as a "fucking bitch," for shooting soccer mom Renee Good in the face three times.

"Well, you know that it is in dispute about weaponizing a car versus driving forward, but I'll put that aside," Welker said. "Well, let me talk to you about the officer, Jonathan Ross."

"Don't say his name," Noem said. "I mean, for heaven's sakes, we shouldn't have people continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8,000 % increase in death threats against them."

"His life, he got attacked with a car that was trying to take his life, and then people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy, and we have law enforcement officers every day who are getting death threats and getting attacked at their hotels," she insisted.

Ladies, when a guy defends someone who shot a woman three times in the face, that's a huge red flag. And guys, when an admitted puppy killer lies to protect that same man, it's time to get the fuck out of there. We all saw the different videos, and none of them clear JONATHAN ROSS'S name.

Next, Trump enablers will be defending ICE's tear-gassing of a six-month-old baby. Oh, wait, they did.

BRENNAN: Tell me about the officer, Jonathan Ross

KRISTI NOEM: Don't say his name! I mean, for heaven's sake, we shouldn't have people continue to dox law enforcement

BRENNAN: His name is public

NOEM: I know, but that doesn't mean it should continue to be said

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-18T15:45:34.177Z

